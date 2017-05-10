Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, who not long ago was seen as a shoo-in for re-election, on Tuesday ended his campaign for a second term.

While maintaining his innocence, Murray pointed to allegations that he sexually abused several men when they were teenagers in 1980s as his reason for ending his campaign.

“It tears me to pieces to step away,” Murray, 62, told reporters. “But I believe it is in the best interest of this city that I love.”

With his husband Michael Shiosaki by his side, Murray said that a campaign should focus on the issues of how to make Seattle a better, more affordable city.

“The mayor's race must be focused on these issues, not on a scandal, which it would be focused on, if I were to remain in,” he said.

“[The scandal] hurts those who have been victims of abuse. It hurts my family. It hurts Michael,” Murray said.

Murray, who refused to take questions from reporters, added that he would serve the remainder of his term.

Delvonn Heckard, a 46-year-old gay man, said in his lawsuit filed last month that Murray sexually abused him as a teenager. Three additional men came forward to make similar allegations. All four men have “histories of drug use and serious criminal records,” the Seattle Times reported, and Murray has denied their claims.

Murray served two decades in the Washington State Legislature before being elected mayor in 2014.