Transgender student Gavin Grimm will speak at next weekend's Capital Trans Pride.

Grimm, a senior at Gloucester High School in Virginia who came out in his sophomore year, is challenging his school's policy that prohibits transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their choice. Grimm's lawyers argue that the policy violates federal civil rights laws.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case but sent it back to a lower court after President Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting transgender students. Grimm, though, is likely to graduate before his case is resolved.

Capital Trans Pride will take place at DC's Studio Theater on May 20. Planned activities include workshops on transgender issues and the screening of Major!: A Documentary Film, which documents the fight for the rights of trans women of color. More than 25 organizations that provide services to the transgender community will also participate in a Resource Fair.

“Capital Trans Pride brings together the community for both a celebration and to share important information that has the potential to change the lives of those who attend,” said Bianca Rey, executive director of Capital Trans Pride.