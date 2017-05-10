Transgender student Gavin Grimm will
speak at next weekend's Capital Trans Pride.
Grimm, a senior at Gloucester High
School in Virginia who came out in his sophomore year, is challenging
his school's policy that prohibits transgender students such as
himself from using the bathroom of their choice. Grimm's lawyers
argue that the policy violates federal civil rights laws.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the
case but sent it back to a lower court after President Donald Trump
revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting transgender
students. Grimm, though, is likely to graduate before his case is
resolved.
(Related: Supreme
Court won't hear case involving transgender teen Gavin Grimm.)
Capital Trans Pride will take place at
DC's Studio Theater on May 20. Planned activities include workshops
on transgender issues and the screening of Major!: A Documentary
Film, which documents the fight for the rights of trans women of
color. More than 25 organizations that provide services to the
transgender community will also participate in a Resource Fair.
“Capital Trans Pride brings together
the community for both a celebration and to share important
information that has the potential to change the lives of those who
attend,” said Bianca Rey, executive director of Capital Trans
Pride.