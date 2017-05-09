New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has reaffirmed his state's ban on taxpayer-funded travel to North Carolina.

The ban was enacted to protest passage of House Bill 2, which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Lawmakers repealed the law in late March and replaced it with House Bill 142. The new law leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT protections until December 1, 2020.

“In New York, we believe that all people – regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation – deserve the same rights and protections under the law,” Cuomo said in a statement. “From Stonewall to marriage equality, our state has been a beacon of hope and equality for the LGBT community, and we will not stand idly by as misguided legislation replicates the discrimination of the past. As long as there is a law in North Carolina that creates the grounds for discrimination against LGBT people, I am barring non-essential state travel to that state.”

Other states, including California, are also keeping their bans in place until the law is repealed entirely.