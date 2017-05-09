In accepting a GLAAD Media Award for
Strut on Saturday, Whoopi Goldberg, who serves as executive
producer on the show, spoke up for transgender rights.
Strut, which follows five
transgender models and airs on Oxygen, won the Media Award for
Outstanding Reality Program.
Surrounded by the stars of the reality
show, Goldberg said it might be time to “put out” politicians who
oppose transgender rights.
(Related: Debra
Messing calls on Ivanka Trump to “do right by her colorist.”)
“If you're listening to people who
are saying there's something wrong with transgender people, and we
have to make all these crazy changes, maybe it's time for them to
go,” Goldberg said.
“You've got two years before the next
group of folks are to be put out,” she added, referring to the
midterm elections. “Pay attention. If it ain't about the people,
it's about the party, and it should never be about the party.”
Goldberg also thanked Oxygen for
picking up the reality show, which she said “scared the shit out of
everybody else.”
“The reason it scared people was
because everyone had expectations about what transgender meant, as
opposed to saying, 'Oh, it's just another person,'” Goldberg
explained.