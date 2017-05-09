In accepting a GLAAD Media Award for Strut on Saturday, Whoopi Goldberg, who serves as executive producer on the show, spoke up for transgender rights.

Strut, which follows five transgender models and airs on Oxygen, won the Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

Surrounded by the stars of the reality show, Goldberg said it might be time to “put out” politicians who oppose transgender rights.

“If you're listening to people who are saying there's something wrong with transgender people, and we have to make all these crazy changes, maybe it's time for them to go,” Goldberg said.

“You've got two years before the next group of folks are to be put out,” she added, referring to the midterm elections. “Pay attention. If it ain't about the people, it's about the party, and it should never be about the party.”

Goldberg also thanked Oxygen for picking up the reality show, which she said “scared the shit out of everybody else.”

“The reason it scared people was because everyone had expectations about what transgender meant, as opposed to saying, 'Oh, it's just another person,'” Goldberg explained.