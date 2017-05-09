Eric Stonestreet says that the gay character he plays on the ABC hit sitcom Modern Family isn't defined by his sexuality.

Stonestreet has received two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Cameron Tucker, a gay man who is raising a daughter with his husband Mitchell Pritchett (played by out actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.)

During a recent appearance on Larry King Now, Stonestreet was asked by a Facebook user whether playing a gay role has changed how he feels about the LGBT community and their struggles for equality.

“It hasn't made me feel much different than it did before,” Stonestreet answered. “I grew up in Kansas. I didn't really know gay people. … And then when I started doing theater I got to know tons of gay people. And it's really one of the reasons I became an actor. I was a fraternity guy, showed up to do a play and I was blown away by how much I loved all the people involved. And those people, you know, a lot of them were gay.”

“I always wanted Cam to be [a] person first and their sexual orientation somehow shuffled down the list of what defines him.” he added.