Christian conservative Bryan Fischer
has accused President Donald Trump of failing to stand up to
“homosexual” activist opposed to the nomination of Mark Green.
Last week, Green, a Republican and a
Tennessee lawmaker, withdrew his name from consideration as Trump's
nominee to head the Army as he faced increasing opposition from
advocacy groups, Democrats and even some Republicans over his
opposition to LGBT rights. Green had introduced bills that target
the LGBT community and had made derogatory comments toward
transgender people.
In withdrawing himself from
consideration, Green said that his actions and Christian beliefs had
been attacked for political gain.
In an op-ed, Fischer questioned Trump's
commitment to social conservatives, saying that his recent executive
order on religious liberty failed to touch on “the agenda of LGBT
activists to force everyone in America to accept sexual deviancy or
else,” which he called the “greatest threat to religious liberty
in our nation's history.”
“If Donald Trump could not find a way
to stand up for Mark Green, he is no true defender of religious
liberty,” Fischer
wrote. “If he will not defend his own pick for military
leadership against what lesbian writer Tammy Bruce calls the Gay
Gestapo, of what use will he be in the pitched battle over First
Amendment civil rights for people of Christian faith?”
“The bottom line: President Trump
flinched. He will not be, his religious liberty order
notwithstanding, America’s defender of the faith. He has chosen
sides on the only religious liberty issue that matters today, and he
has chosen poorly,” he added.