Bermuda's Supreme Court has sided with a gay male couple who were denied a marriage license.

According to The Royal Gazette, Bermudian Winston Godwin and his Canadian fiance Greg DeRoche sued the state after the Registrar-General rejected their application to marry, arguing that denying them a marriage license violated the Human Rights Act.

On Friday, Judge Charles-Etta Simmons agreed, writing in a 48-page opinion that “all have the right to seek love.”

“On the facts of this case the applicants were discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation when the Registrar refused to process their notice of intended marriage,” she wrote. “Same-sex couples denied access to marriage and entry into the institution of marriage have been denied what the Human Rights Commission terms a 'basket of goods,' that is rights of a spouse contained in numerous enactments of Parliament.”

The couple said that they would resubmit their marriage application “within days.”

An overwhelming majority (69%) of voters last year rejected a referendum on same-sex marriage. Because fewer than 50 percent of eligible voters turned out, the question was deemed “unanswered.”

Preserve Marriage, a group opposed to marriage equality, said in statement that “the court has ruled against many in the community of Bermuda.”

LGBT rights advocate the Rainbow Alliance called the ruling “historic” and declared that “love has won.”