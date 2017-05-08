Out singer Adam Lambert has criticized
President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
When asked to weigh in on Trump's first
100 days in the White House, Lambert, who is currently touring with
Queen, told NME that he hopes the nation will make a better decision
in 2020.
“I think it’s been a fucking mess
really, and I think anyone who was on my side of the fence would
agree with me – but you know, I hope that we as a country can wake
up,” Lambert is quoted as saying by British music magazine NME.
“Hopefully in three and half years from now, in the next term, we
can make better decisions as a whole country. I hope more and more
people will step up and make the changes that we need to make.”
“There are masses of people who don’t
get involved because they don’t feel like they matter. The way that
media is consumed and that the world socializes and communicates with
each-other, makes it easy to get distracted by the tabloids.
Unfortunately, I think that was part of Trump’s strategy – to
kinda get into some sort of reality TV type of name-calling and BS.”
“I think a lot of people fell for it
because we’ve been told that we’re supposed to consume. There’s
a lot of information that becomes so saturated. You know, you could
have one celebrity standing soapbox and we need the people to take
control of our country and not just leave it to celebrities to steer
it one way or another. I don’t think that is going to be enough,”
Lambert
added.