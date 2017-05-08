Out singer Adam Lambert has criticized President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

When asked to weigh in on Trump's first 100 days in the White House, Lambert, who is currently touring with Queen, told NME that he hopes the nation will make a better decision in 2020.

“I think it’s been a fucking mess really, and I think anyone who was on my side of the fence would agree with me – but you know, I hope that we as a country can wake up,” Lambert is quoted as saying by British music magazine NME. “Hopefully in three and half years from now, in the next term, we can make better decisions as a whole country. I hope more and more people will step up and make the changes that we need to make.”

“There are masses of people who don’t get involved because they don’t feel like they matter. The way that media is consumed and that the world socializes and communicates with each-other, makes it easy to get distracted by the tabloids. Unfortunately, I think that was part of Trump’s strategy – to kinda get into some sort of reality TV type of name-calling and BS.”

“I think a lot of people fell for it because we’ve been told that we’re supposed to consume. There’s a lot of information that becomes so saturated. You know, you could have one celebrity standing soapbox and we need the people to take control of our country and not just leave it to celebrities to steer it one way or another. I don’t think that is going to be enough,” Lambert added.