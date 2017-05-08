British Olympic diver Tom Daley and
Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black got married Saturday in
England.
Daley, 22, and Black, 42, tied the knot
at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, the BBC reported.
The couple, who started dating in 2013
soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced
their engagement last October. They've been living together in
London since 2014.
Daley captioned a photo from the
wedding: “On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my
life, @dlanceblack [heart emoji]. We shared the day with 120 of our
closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth!”
Rumors that the couple would marry this
weekend began circulating late last week. Amid the gossip, Daley
posted a picture on social media of himself in a hospital bed. The
BBC reported that Daley had an operation on a minor hip injury.
Daley captioned the photo, “What doesn't kill you makes you
stronger.”
In an interview last year, Daley said
that he and Black planned to marry “maybe spring next year” and
joked that the wedding's dress code would be “swimwear only.”
Instead, it appears the wedding had a fairytale theme.