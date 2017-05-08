British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black got married Saturday in England.

Daley, 22, and Black, 42, tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, the BBC reported.

The couple, who started dating in 2013 soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced their engagement last October. They've been living together in London since 2014.

Daley captioned a photo from the wedding: “On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack [heart emoji]. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth!”

Rumors that the couple would marry this weekend began circulating late last week. Amid the gossip, Daley posted a picture on social media of himself in a hospital bed. The BBC reported that Daley had an operation on a minor hip injury. Daley captioned the photo, “What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.”

In an interview last year, Daley said that he and Black planned to marry “maybe spring next year” and joked that the wedding's dress code would be “swimwear only.” Instead, it appears the wedding had a fairytale theme.