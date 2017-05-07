The Texas House was scheduled Saturday to debate a bill that would allow state-funded or private adoption agencies to reject gay parents based on their religious objections.

Overwhelmed lawmakers decided to delay the debate. The House is now expected to consider the bill next week.

Similar laws have been passed in five other states, but Texas' proposal, modeled after a South Dakota law, would extend to state-funded agencies.

Opponents say the bill would also allow faith-based adoption agencies to reject applicants based on religious affiliation or marital status.

“This would allow adoption agencies to turn away qualified, loving parents who are perhaps perfect in every way because the agency has a difference in religious beliefs,” Catherine Oakley with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) told the AP. “This goes against the best interest of the child.”

The bill's author, Republican Rep. James Frank, said that adoption agencies should be free to pick like-minded parents.

“My guess is if you have an LGBT agency, they're going to pick an LGBT family, and if you have a Baptist agency, they may be more likely to pick a Baptist family,” Frank said. “[They] should be free to do that.”