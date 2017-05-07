GLAAD on Saturday honored actress Debra Messing and handed out awards to Trevor Noah and Rachel Maddow, among others, at its annual Media Awards in New York City.

Noah, the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won for Outstanding Talk Show Episode for his interview with actress-activist Angelica Ross. Ross, a transgender woman, is also the CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, which helps employ transgender individuals. Rachel Maddow won for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment for a segment titled Gay Community in US “Forged in Fire,” which aired after a mass shooting at an Orlando gay bar and covered some of the most horrifying attacks on the LGBT community in the United States, starting with the 1973 firebombing of a New Orleans gay bar that left dozens dead in 1973. (The massacre is the subject of director Robert L. Camina's Upstairs Inferno.)

Messing received the group's Excellence in Media Award. The award is presented to “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.” Previous recipients include Robert De Niro, Russell Simmons, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Bob and Harvey Weinstein and Diane Sawyer.

Messing in 2003 won an Emmy for playing Grace Adler on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. The sitcom, which is returning for a new 12-episode season, was the first prime time network comedy to feature a gay lead character.

Other winners on Saturday included The Charlotte Observer, which won the Outstanding Newspaper Article for Permission to Hate by Elizabeth Leland; The Nation, which won the Outstanding Magazine Article for HIV Mystery: Solved by Tim Murphy; and Tegan and Sara, who won the Outstanding Music Artist for Love You to Death. Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters was named outstanding blog.

Attendees included Whoopi Goldberg, Rami Malek and Rosie O'Donnell.