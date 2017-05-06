Ellen DeGeneres, the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said in an interview this week that President Donald Trump is not welcome on her show.

While former President Barack Obama appeared on her show several times – even dancing during an appearance – DeGeneres said she was not interested in speaking with Trump.

“I'm not going to change his mind,” DeGeneres told The Today Show's Matt Lauer.

“He's against everything that I stand for. We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something that we don't believe in and still accept them and still let them have their rights,” she added.

DeGeneres also credited her wife Portia de Rossi with helping to keep her grounded.

“I keep myself grounded,” she said. “It's great when you have an equal partner and you both are honest with each other and keep each other in check.”