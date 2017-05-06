Several UK papers are reporting that
Olympic diver Tom Daley and Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black
are set to marry this weekend.
The couple, who started dating in 2013
soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced
their engagement last October.
On Thursday, Daley posted a picture of
himself in a hospital bed.
“What doesn't kill you makes you
stronger,” he captioned the photo. “#AthleteLife Back on the
board soon.”
According to the BBC, Daley had an
operation on a minor hip injury and is expected to make a quick
recovery.
In an interview last year, Daley said
that he and Black planned to marry “maybe spring next year” and
joked that the wedding's dress code would be “swimwear only.”