In a revealing new interview, German
actor Max Riemelt said Sense8 fans can expect more sex in the
show's second season.
In the show created
by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) and J. Michael
Straczynski, eight characters from diverse genders, backgrounds and
sexualities cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each
other in a dimension that transcends reality.
Riemelt, 33, plays
one of the sensates, Wolfgang Bogdanow, a Berlin locksmith and
criminal.
Speaking with gay
glossy Attitude about the new season, which Netflix posted on
Friday, Riemelt said that fans can expect “more of everything.”
“I’ve been
asked what’s new and what to expect from it, and I always say it’s
more of everything,” Riemelt
said. “More sex, more violence, the characters have been
established so we can keep on moving on with the storyline, of
course, but also the characters themselves. There’s so much more to
come it’s hard to not speak about it and spoil anything!”
Riemelt was also
asked about a kiss he shared last year with co-star Brian J. Smith at
Sao Paulo's LGBT Pride parade.
“It just
happened!” he said. “It was in the moment. … It's not that we
wanted to show off or show people how we really feel about each
other; it's not about that. It's more about using this energy that
was really heavy at Sao Paulo Pride and giving it back.”