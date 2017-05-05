In a revealing new interview, German actor Max Riemelt said Sense8 fans can expect more sex in the show's second season.

In the show created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) and J. Michael Straczynski, eight characters from diverse genders, backgrounds and sexualities cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each other in a dimension that transcends reality.

Riemelt, 33, plays one of the sensates, Wolfgang Bogdanow, a Berlin locksmith and criminal.

Speaking with gay glossy Attitude about the new season, which Netflix posted on Friday, Riemelt said that fans can expect “more of everything.”

“I’ve been asked what’s new and what to expect from it, and I always say it’s more of everything,” Riemelt said. “More sex, more violence, the characters have been established so we can keep on moving on with the storyline, of course, but also the characters themselves. There’s so much more to come it’s hard to not speak about it and spoil anything!”

Riemelt was also asked about a kiss he shared last year with co-star Brian J. Smith at Sao Paulo's LGBT Pride parade.

“It just happened!” he said. “It was in the moment. … It's not that we wanted to show off or show people how we really feel about each other; it's not about that. It's more about using this energy that was really heavy at Sao Paulo Pride and giving it back.”