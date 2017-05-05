Social conservatives said Thursday that they were disappointed that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump does not limit LGBT rights as expected.

Trump's order, signed during a White House Rose Garden ceremony on Thursday, allows religious organizations to endorse political candidates and weakens health insurance requirements for contraception.

LGBT rights activists had braced for an order that protects opponents of LGBT rights.

(Related: Trump's “religious freedom” order does not attack LGBT rights as expected.)

“[The order] falls far short of what is needed to protect people of faith from governmental persecution set in motion by the Obama administration” Brown, the president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), said in a statement.

“This is the second time that President Trump has backed away from signing a comprehensive order protecting religious liberty after LGBT groups complained about the proposed actions.”

“As a result, Christian colleges and universities risk losing their accreditation for not accepting the LGBT agenda. Faith based adoption agencies will remain closed because they believe a child deserves a mother and a father. Churches and religious groups will be discriminated against by the government for failure to change their beliefs, prevented from receiving grants or government contracts for providing services to people in need. And Christian schools, ministries and charities will be prevented from making hiring decisions consistent their faith beliefs,” he added.

On his American Family Association (AFA) radio show, Bryan Fischer blamed Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, for weakening the order's language.

“This morning’s empty and symbolic action on the president’s part most likely betrays the hidden hand of the president’s uber-liberal daughter, Ivanka, who likely leaked the February draft to a liberal rag in order to stir up enough intense outrage from the LGBT community to strangle this baby in the cradle,” Fischer said. “Ivanka wore out her red pencil eviscerating the original order, leaving us with today’s order which has very nice language but is virtually entirely lacking in substance.”

However, language in the order directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who scored a zero in the Senate on a survey of LGBT support – to “issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law” has LGBT groups concerned.