Social conservatives said Thursday that
they were disappointed that an executive order signed by President
Donald Trump does not limit LGBT rights as expected.
Trump's order, signed during a White
House Rose Garden ceremony on Thursday, allows religious
organizations to endorse political candidates and weakens health
insurance requirements for contraception.
LGBT rights activists had braced for an
order that protects opponents of LGBT rights.
(Related: Trump's
“religious freedom” order does not attack LGBT rights as
expected.)
“[The order] falls far short of what
is needed to protect people of faith from governmental persecution
set in motion by the Obama administration” Brown, the president of
the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), said in a statement.
“This is the second time that
President Trump has backed away from signing a comprehensive order
protecting religious liberty after LGBT groups complained about the
proposed actions.”
“As a result, Christian colleges and
universities risk losing their accreditation for not accepting the
LGBT agenda. Faith based adoption agencies will remain closed because
they believe a child deserves a mother and a father. Churches and
religious groups will be discriminated against by the government for
failure to change their beliefs, prevented from receiving grants or
government contracts for providing services to people in need. And
Christian schools, ministries and charities will be prevented from
making hiring decisions consistent their faith beliefs,” he added.
On his American Family Association
(AFA) radio show, Bryan Fischer blamed Ivanka Trump, the president's
daughter, for weakening the order's language.
“This morning’s empty and symbolic
action on the president’s part most likely betrays the hidden hand
of the president’s uber-liberal daughter, Ivanka, who likely leaked
the February draft to a liberal rag in order to stir up enough
intense outrage from the LGBT community to strangle this baby in the
cradle,” Fischer said. “Ivanka wore out her red pencil
eviscerating the original order, leaving us with today’s order
which has very nice language but is virtually entirely lacking in
substance.”
However, language in the order
directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who scored a zero in the
Senate on a survey of LGBT support – to “issue guidance
interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law” has LGBT
groups concerned.