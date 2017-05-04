Colorado pastor Kevin Swanson this week claimed that the agenda of public schools is to turn children into transgender communists.

Swanson, who helms Generations with Vision Ministry, called on parents to remove their children from the public education system.

“The state has an agenda with your children,” Swanson warned on his radio program. “I realize that this may sound a little bit hyperbolic, it may sound [like] a little bit of an exaggeration – I don’t think it is, because I think if you begin to see the trajectory of where things have gone and you just draw it out for the next five, six, eight years, you’re going to find this is the agenda.”

“The goals of the educational program for your kids in the public schools, the goals of the world for your children is that your kids be transgendered and communist by 20 years of age.”

“Of course this is the agenda,” he added. “Parents, just get serious about it. Do you want your kids transgendered and communist at 18 years of age? Is that your goal? If it isn’t, then maybe you ought to bring a different vision into the education of your children.”

Swanson is known for his opposition to LGBT rights.