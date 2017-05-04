Colorado pastor Kevin Swanson this week
claimed that the agenda of public schools is to turn children into
transgender communists.
Swanson, who helms Generations with
Vision Ministry, called on parents to remove their children from the
public education system.
“The state has an agenda with your
children,” Swanson
warned on his radio program. “I realize that this may sound a
little bit hyperbolic, it may sound [like] a little bit of an
exaggeration – I don’t think it is, because I think if you begin
to see the trajectory of where things have gone and you just draw it
out for the next five, six, eight years, you’re going to find this
is the agenda.”
“The goals of the educational program
for your kids in the public schools, the goals of the world for your
children is that your kids be transgendered and communist by 20 years
of age.”
“Of course this is the agenda,” he
added. “Parents, just get serious about it. Do you want your kids
transgendered and communist at 18 years of age? Is that your goal? If
it isn’t, then maybe you ought to bring a different vision into the
education of your children.”
Swanson is known for his opposition to
LGBT rights.