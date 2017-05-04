Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to withdraw the nomination of Mark Green as Army Secretary.

“I will oppose Mr. Green’s nomination and urge all my colleagues – Republicans and Democrats alike – in the Senate to do so as well,” Schumer said in a statement. “If President Trump is serious about his pledge to be a president for all Americans, he should abandon consideration of Mr. Green for this position and nominate someone who can faithfully lead and represent all members of the United States Army.”

As a Tennessee state lawmaker, Green spearheaded legislation similar to North Carolina's House Bill 2. One bill sought to prohibit cities from enacting LGBT protections, while another barred transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

He's also made derogatory comments toward transgender people. At a town hall last year, he called transgenderism a “disease.” He's also called transgender people “evil.”

Schumer noted Green's anti-LGBT record, as well as other views on minorities, in calling for his colleagues to reject his appointment as Army Secretary.

“While I deeply appreciate and applaud his record of service to this nation, I feel that Mr. Green’s intolerant, extreme and deeply disturbing views, and disparaging comments toward the LGBTQ community, Muslims, Latinos and other groups of Americans – all of whom play important roles in the Army and in our country – are dangerous to morale, cohesion and readiness of our Armed Services and the fabric of America,” Schumer said.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Green's nomination appears to be in “serious jeopardy” as Senators from both sides of the aisle have expressed opposition to the nominee.