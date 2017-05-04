Appearing on ABC's The Talk, singer Barry Manilow was asked about fan reaction to his recent announcement that he's gay and secretly wed.

Manilow, who is promoting his 30th studio album, This is My Town: Songs of New York, spoke for the first time publicly about his sexuality in a PEOPLE cover story released last month.

He also confirmed reports that he married manager Garry Kief in 2014.

“I want to talk about last month when you bravely opened up to PEOPLE magazine for the first time about being gay and married to your longtime partner,” Sara Gilbert said on the daytime program.

“Well, times have changed,” Manilow responded as the audience clapped. “Get a right reaction like that.”

“But how is it to have fans give you that reaction and support?”

“You know, I kind of expected. I would have been disappointed if I didn't get that kind of reaction. My fans, the people that love me, they want me to be happy. I know it sounds odd. I'm a singer and a musician, but the people that have supported me over the years, they really seem to care about me and my happiness,” Manilow answered.