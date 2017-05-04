Appearing on ABC's The Talk,
singer Barry Manilow was asked about fan reaction to his recent
announcement that he's gay and secretly wed.
Manilow, who is promoting his 30th
studio album, This is My Town: Songs of New York, spoke for
the first time publicly about his sexuality in a PEOPLE cover story
released last month.
He also confirmed reports that he
married manager Garry Kief in 2014.
“I want to talk about last month when
you bravely opened up to PEOPLE magazine for the first time about
being gay and married to your longtime partner,” Sara Gilbert said
on the daytime program.
“Well, times have changed,” Manilow
responded as the audience clapped. “Get a right reaction like
that.”
“But how is it to have fans give you
that reaction and support?”
“You know, I kind of expected. I
would have been disappointed if I didn't get that kind of reaction.
My fans, the people that love me, they want me to be happy. I know
it sounds odd. I'm a singer and a musician, but the people that have
supported me over the years, they really seem to care about me and my
happiness,” Manilow
answered.