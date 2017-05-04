Gay glossy Attitude on Thursday
profiled actor Daniel Newman as the magazine's “Bachelor of the
Day.”
Last month, Newman, who plays Kingdom
member Daniel on AMC's The Walking Dead, announced he's gay in
a video that went viral.
Newman, who is among the 100 out men on
Attitude's Bachelors of the Year 2017 list, said that reaction
to his coming out has been “incredible.”
“I knew it was the right thing to do
even if it helped one kid out there like me that felt alone and had
no one to relate to,” Newman said. “I encourage every
professional celebrity, athlete to come out. We all need you.
Everyone is so valuable right now while the government is once
against trying to reverse our human rights and take away what the
LGBTQ community has fought so hard for, equality.”
Newman also suggested that he's
sexually versatile. When asked, “What's your favorite part of a
man's body?” Newman replied, “That's clearly a thinly veiled top
or bottom question. So … all of it.”
But whether Newman is a bachelor
depends on how you define same-sex relationships. In coming out,
Newman thanked his boyfriend, saying that he was “amazing.”