In a radio interview on Monday, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore claimed that he was removed from the bench because he's opposed to the agenda of “the homosexual and transgender groups.”

Moore is running for the U.S. Senate, but he spent most of his time talking to radio host Sandy Rios about his two suspensions from the Alabama Supreme Court. In 2003, Moore was removed from the bench after he refused to take down a monument of the Ten Commandments he installed in the courthouse rotunda. Voters returned him to the court a decade later. His attempts to defy the Supreme Court on its marriage equality decision led to his second removal last year.

(Related: AL Supreme Court upholds Roy Moore's suspension.)

Moore told Rios that his second ouster was further proof that he is facing persecution for his Christian faith.

“I did nothing wrong under the canons. I did nothing wrong legally. I did everything according to the law. But of course if you speak up today you’re going to suffer persecution,” Moore said. “I don’t like to be persecuted. I don’t like for people to prosecute me without any cause, but that’s just what Christians are supposed to do.”

“I was prosecuted without cause simply because I oppose the agenda of the homosexual and transgender groups,” Moore said.

He went on to call the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the group which filed the complaint against Moore that led to his most recent suspension, “probably the biggest hate group in our country, because they hate God and they hate anything about God and Christianity.”