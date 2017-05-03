Democrats on Tuesday reintroduced the Equality Act.

First introduced in 2015, the Equality Act seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination in seven key areas, including credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing, jury service and public accommodations, by effectively expanding the Civil Rights Act, originally approved in 1964.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley reintroduced the legislation at a press conference in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol.

“It's long past time to guarantee that equal protection under the law applies to every single American regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and that's exactly what the Equality Act will accomplish,” Cicilline said.

Merkley added: “When we pass the Equality Act, non-discrimination will be the law of the land here in America and for all, and that day could not come sooner.”

Democrats appear united behind the bill, with only four Democratic holdouts: Representatives Marcia Fudge of Ohio and Dan Lipinski of Illinois and Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

The bill, however, has the support of only one Republican, Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, who this weekend announced plans to retire from Congress next year.

Despite the lack of Republican support, Cicilline expressed confidence that Congress would approve the bill if Republicans leaders allowed a vote.

“I have every confidence that if the bill came to the floor it would pass because I think most members of Congress recognize voting to continue practices of discrimination against individuals is un-American, and we would be successful in passing it,” he said.

President Donald Trump has not said whether he supports the proposed legislation. Given his support for North Carolina's House Bill 2 – which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings – Trump's backing would seem unlikely.