Singer Adam Lambert, YouTuber Tyler
Oakley, former NFL player Michael Sam and actor Ian McKellen are
among the out men on Attitude's Bachelors of the Year 2017
list.
Actor Charlie Carver was unveiled as
the magazine's “Bachelor of the Year” at a party last week at
London's Cafe de Paris. In a cover interview, Carver revealed that
his father came out to him as a teenager.
(Related: Charlie
Carver reveals father was gay.)
The list “features some of the
world's most successful gay men from the world of culture, sport,
fashion and business,” Attitude editors wrote in unveiling
this year's list, “but despite their varied backgrounds they all
share three key characteristics: They're out, proud and (most
importantly) available.”
Other Americans on the list include
singer Steve Grand (3), actor-singer Jussie Smollett (6), model Nyle
DiMarco (13), YouTuber Tyler Oakley (17), actor Wentworth Miller
(23), singer Adam Lambert (30), actor Titus Burgess (Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt), and former NFL player Michael Sam (50).
Other notables on the list include
British actor Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings), Australian
singer Troye Sivan, Australian athlete Simon Dunn, British singer Sam
Smith and Irish drag queen/activist Rory O'Neill.
Check
out the entire list.