Singer Adam Lambert, YouTuber Tyler Oakley, former NFL player Michael Sam and actor Ian McKellen are among the out men on Attitude's Bachelors of the Year 2017 list.

Actor Charlie Carver was unveiled as the magazine's “Bachelor of the Year” at a party last week at London's Cafe de Paris. In a cover interview, Carver revealed that his father came out to him as a teenager.

The list “features some of the world's most successful gay men from the world of culture, sport, fashion and business,” Attitude editors wrote in unveiling this year's list, “but despite their varied backgrounds they all share three key characteristics: They're out, proud and (most importantly) available.”

Other Americans on the list include singer Steve Grand (3), actor-singer Jussie Smollett (6), model Nyle DiMarco (13), YouTuber Tyler Oakley (17), actor Wentworth Miller (23), singer Adam Lambert (30), actor Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and former NFL player Michael Sam (50).

Other notables on the list include British actor Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings), Australian singer Troye Sivan, Australian athlete Simon Dunn, British singer Sam Smith and Irish drag queen/activist Rory O'Neill.

