Democrats on Tuesday are expected to
reintroduce the Equality Act.
First introduced in 2015, the Equality
Act seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination in seven key areas,
including credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing,
jury service and public accommodations, by effectively expanding the
Civil Rights Act, originally approved in 1964.
According to the Washington
Blade, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline and Oregon Senator
Jeff Merkley will reintroduce the legislation at a press conference
scheduled for 11 AM in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that the bill's
reintroduction would include “bipartisan and unprecedented
corporate support.”
“LGBTQ people face unfair and unjust
discrimination just because of who they are, with few explicit legal
protections in place,” said David Stacy, director of government
affairs at HRC. “As lawmakers in states around the country target
LGBTQ people for discrimination, it is even more critical that
Congress pass a clear federal law to ensure LGBTQ people are fully
protected by our nation’s civil rights laws.”
President Donald Trump has not said
whether he supports the proposed legislation. Given his support for
North Carolina's House Bill 2 – which blocked cities from enacting
LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the
bathroom of their choice in many buildings – Trump's backing would
seem unlikely.