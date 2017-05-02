In a statement to PEOPLE, actress Julia
Roberts reiterated her support for transgender students.
At last year's GLSEN Respect Awards,
Roberts appeared with Miguel Johnson, a 16-year-old transgender
student. GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network,
works to create a safe space in schools for children who are or may
be perceived to be gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
“I had the pleasure of presenting
with Miguel at last year’s GLSEN Respect Awards, and Miguel, like
all the students I meet there, is smart, kind and incredibly brave to
live their life openly and honestly at such a young age,” Roberts
said. “As a parent, I want all students to feel safe and protected
at school, and I stand with Miguel and trans students across the
country. You are loved.”
In February, President Donald Trump
revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools that allowed transgender
students to use the bathroom of their choice.
Johnson
told PEOPLE that support for the LGBT community in his Missouri
small town has decreased since Trump entered the White House.
“Before Trump got elected, he always
said he was totally for LGBTQ students, because they're people too,
and they deserve an education. And then after he got elected, he was
basically like, 'just kidding, I lied.'”
“The feeling went from, 'Trump is
supporting LGBTQ students, so I should too,' to 'Well, if he doesn't
care, I don't need to either,'” Johnson added.