In a statement to PEOPLE, actress Julia Roberts reiterated her support for transgender students.

At last year's GLSEN Respect Awards, Roberts appeared with Miguel Johnson, a 16-year-old transgender student. GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, works to create a safe space in schools for children who are or may be perceived to be gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

“I had the pleasure of presenting with Miguel at last year’s GLSEN Respect Awards, and Miguel, like all the students I meet there, is smart, kind and incredibly brave to live their life openly and honestly at such a young age,” Roberts said. “As a parent, I want all students to feel safe and protected at school, and I stand with Miguel and trans students across the country. You are loved.”

In February, President Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Johnson told PEOPLE that support for the LGBT community in his Missouri small town has decreased since Trump entered the White House.

“Before Trump got elected, he always said he was totally for LGBTQ students, because they're people too, and they deserve an education. And then after he got elected, he was basically like, 'just kidding, I lied.'”

“The feeling went from, 'Trump is supporting LGBTQ students, so I should too,' to 'Well, if he doesn't care, I don't need to either,'” Johnson added.