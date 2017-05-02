House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, on Monday called on President Donald Trump to withdraw the nomination of Mark Green as Army secretary.

As a Tennessee state legislator, Green has a record of supporting anti-LGBT legislation.

“I strongly urge President Trump to withdraw Mark Green as his nominee for Army Secretary,” Hoyer said in a statement. “The civilian leaders the President selects to oversee our military set the tone for the men and women of our Armed Forces and how they are expected to behave. Appointing someone with a clear record of homophobia and transphobia, who has made disgusting statements demeaning toward groups of Americans, would send the absolute wrong signal about the values for which our military service members are risking their lives.”

“What message would such an individual’s appointment send to the courageous LGBT Americans proud to serve their nation in uniform and who are doing so every day with distinction? What kind of message would it send to the world, particularly nations like Russia where LGBT individuals are routinely repressed? Our military cannot be strong unless its values are strong and adhere to the vision of inclusion and the equal opportunity to serve,” he added.

Green has spearheaded legislation similar to North Carolina's House Bill 2. One bill sought to prohibit cities from enacting LGBT protections, while another barred transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

He's also made derogatory comments toward transgender people. At a town hall last year, he called transgenderism a “disease.” He also once called transgender people “evil.”

Last week, 32 House Democrats urged the Senate to reject Green's confirmation.

Green defended himself in a Facebook post promoting a story claiming that “homosexual activists” are targeting him because he's a Christian. Green stated that he believes “every American has a right to defend their country regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and religion. It's the radical left that won't allow the latter.” “It would seem that this gentleman has figured out why certain people are cutting and splicing my words to paint me as a hater,” he added in sharing the link.