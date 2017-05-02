The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a lawsuit challenging a California law that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexuality or gender identity of LGBT youth.

It is the second time the high court has refused to hear a challenge to the law. Opponents of the law say it violates the U.S. Constitution by limiting freedom of speech and religion.

California in 2012 became the first state to approve such a law.

Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California, cheered the news.

“Homosexuality is not a condition that needs curing.” Zbur said in a statement. “However, we do know that the practice of trying to change sexual orientation not only doesn’t work, but puts vulnerable LGBT young people at risk of depression, substance abuse, homelessness and suicide. It flies in the face of a consensus of respected health organizations – including the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and other groups – that efforts to change a young person’s sexual orientation are harmful.”

The decision not to hear the challenge leaves in place a lower court's ruling upholding the ban.