Christian conservative Franklin Graham has condemned a proposed federal law that would prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT individuals.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Introduced last week, the bill has no Republican backing in either the House or Senate.

In a Facebook post, Graham, the son of televangelist Billy Graham, attacked Democrats for proposing the ban.

“Now Democrats are proposing a bill to ban conversion therapy in the United States, saying that LGBTQ people were born perfect. Actually, they are very misled. We were all born imperfect, with sinful natures – yet loved by God who offers us forgiveness and wholeness through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ,” Graham wrote.

“Homosexuality is defined by God as sin, an abomination to Him. There’s one ‘conversion therapy’ that works for all sin, and that is asking Jesus Christ to come into our hearts. He can transform and heal our lives, making us new. The Bible tells us, ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come’ (2 Cor. 5:17),” he added.

