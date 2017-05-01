Caitlyn Jenner is revealing few facts
about a White House meeting held Thursday.
A representative for Jenner told ABC
News that “she was there for meetings and on her promo tour for
her new book, released this week. Jenner is currently promoting her
new memoir The Secrets of My Life.
Who Jenner met with or what was
discussed is unknown.
Jenner, a Republican, also recorded a message to
President Donald Trump, which she shared on social media.
“President Trump, Caitlyn Jenner in
town,” Jenner says as she stands in front of the White House. “I
want you to read my book, The Secrets of My Life. You might
learn something. And, oh, by the way, when you're done with it,
please give it to Jeff Sessions.”
As she toured to promote her book,
Jenner said that she would like to talk to Trump about transgender
rights – in particular, the administration's decision to revoke
guidance to public schools involving transgender students – but
lamented that she could not because it would upset her community.
She told Diane Sawyer that Trump
invited her to play a round of gold during a cocktail party at his
inauguration.
“At the time I thought it was a
pretty good idea but since Title IX, it's not a good idea and so I
won't be playing golf with him,” she recently told ABC News' Diane
Sawyer.