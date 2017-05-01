Caitlyn Jenner is revealing few facts about a White House meeting held Thursday.

A representative for Jenner told ABC News that “she was there for meetings and on her promo tour for her new book, released this week. Jenner is currently promoting her new memoir The Secrets of My Life.

Who Jenner met with or what was discussed is unknown.

Jenner, a Republican, also recorded a message to President Donald Trump, which she shared on social media.

“President Trump, Caitlyn Jenner in town,” Jenner says as she stands in front of the White House. “I want you to read my book, The Secrets of My Life. You might learn something. And, oh, by the way, when you're done with it, please give it to Jeff Sessions.”

As she toured to promote her book, Jenner said that she would like to talk to Trump about transgender rights – in particular, the administration's decision to revoke guidance to public schools involving transgender students – but lamented that she could not because it would upset her community.

She told Diane Sawyer that Trump invited her to play a round of gold during a cocktail party at his inauguration.

“At the time I thought it was a pretty good idea but since Title IX, it's not a good idea and so I won't be playing golf with him,” she recently told ABC News' Diane Sawyer.