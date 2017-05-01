The second season of Sense8 arrives Friday on Netflix.

Sense8, a play on the word sensate, was created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) and J. Michael Straczynski.

After releasing a 2-hour Christmas special in December, Netflix will release the show's 10-episode second season on Friday.

In the show, eight characters cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each other in a dimension that transcends reality. One of those characters is gay, Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Angel Silvestre), and another is transgender, Nomi Marks (played by transgender actress Jamie Clayton).

The show has been praised for giving its LGBT characters complete lives, including romantic relationships. Nomi is in love with her girlfriend Amanita (Freema Agyeman), while Lito is in a secret relationship with Hernando (Alfonso Herrera).

In a 2015 interview with gay glossy Out, Herrera said that the “main hypothesis of the show is that in a certain way, we're all connected. No matter the color of your skin, no matter your sexual preference, no matter your religion, no matter your nationality, we're all connected.”

