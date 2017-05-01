Australian bobsledder Simon Dunn talks
coming out in the latest issue of Attitude.
Dunn, who recently retired from
bobsleigh, said that relocating to London was about increasing his
platform to promote LGBT athletes.
On coming out, Dunn said that it wasn't
an easy process for him.
“Coming out for me took several
years,” Dunn
said. “The first person I told was when I was 13, and slowly
over the years I told more and more people. I was fully out by the
time I was 16. My rugby team took it badly, to the point I ended up
quitting the sport. My mother also took it pretty badly as well. I
ended up moving to Sydney when I was 18, and it took several years
for me to both get back into sport and also to build a relationship
with my mother.”
The 29-year-old Dunn also talked about
dating, saying that he has “a thing for eyes.”
“If you have nice eyes, it's pretty
much a signed deal,” he said.
“Do you have an, ahem,
'three date rule'?”
“Not at all,” answered Dunn, who is
known for posting revealing photos of himself on social media.
“Three dates is a lot to invest in someone if you don't click
sexually. I'm more of a have sex first and decide if we should go on
a date afterwards.”