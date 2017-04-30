A Kentucky family court judge has
announced that he will no longer hear adoption cases involving gay
men or lesbians because he believes gay people make bad parents.
According to the Louisville
Courier-Journal, Judge W. Mitchell Nance announced this week
that he would recuse himself from all such cases.
Nance said in an order released
Thursday that “under no circumstances” would “the best interest
of the child be promoted by the adoption by a practicing homosexual.”
The conservative Family Foundation of
Kentucky applauded Nance's decision.
“If we are going to let liberal
judges write their personal biases and prejudices into law, as we
have done on issues of marriage and sexuality, then in the interest
of fairness we are going to have to allow judges whose personal
biases and prejudices are different to recuse themselves from such
cases,” said Martin Cothran, an analyst with the group.
Christ Hartman, executive director of
the Fairness Campaign, called on Nance to resign. “If he can't do
the job, he shouldn't have the job.”