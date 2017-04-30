A Kentucky family court judge has announced that he will no longer hear adoption cases involving gay men or lesbians because he believes gay people make bad parents.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Judge W. Mitchell Nance announced this week that he would recuse himself from all such cases.

Nance said in an order released Thursday that “under no circumstances” would “the best interest of the child be promoted by the adoption by a practicing homosexual.”

The conservative Family Foundation of Kentucky applauded Nance's decision.

“If we are going to let liberal judges write their personal biases and prejudices into law, as we have done on issues of marriage and sexuality, then in the interest of fairness we are going to have to allow judges whose personal biases and prejudices are different to recuse themselves from such cases,” said Martin Cothran, an analyst with the group.

Christ Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, called on Nance to resign. “If he can't do the job, he shouldn't have the job.”