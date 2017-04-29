GLAAD on Friday released a video criticizing President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

“Since the moment Donald Trump won the 2016 election, GLAAD’s main priority has been to hold the incoming administration accountable on any potential anti-LGBTQ policies it may try to enforce,” GLAAD said in the video's description. “From erasing any mentions of LGBTQ Americans from government websites to deleting LGBTQ people from the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census, Donald Trump and his administration have proven to us that they are no friends of LGBTQ Americans and in fact are trying to remove us from the fabric of this nation.”

The 90-second video starts with candidate Trump at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland.

After Trump tells the crowd, “As your president I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens,” GLAAD rubber stamps the pledge “FAKE” and claims that the administration in its first 100 days has begun “erasing LGBTQ citizens from the fabric of our nation.”

In that time, the administration has purged pages related to LGBT rights from the White House website, dropped a lawsuit against North Carolina's House Bill 2 – which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice – revoked Obama-era guidelines to public schools protecting transgender students, removed LGBT seniors from medical surveys and pushed through the nominations of key cabinet officials opposed to LGBT rights – including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Health Secretary Tom Price, Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“Even while you're watching this, Trump continues to handpick more anti-LGBTQ politicians,” GLAAD states in the video.

“His latest pick has called LGBTQ Americans an 'evil' that must be 'crushed,'” the group added, a reference to Tennessee state Senator Mark Green, Trump's pick for Army Secretary.

Trump marks his 100th day in office on Saturday.