GLAAD on Friday released a video
criticizing President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
“Since the moment Donald Trump won
the 2016 election, GLAAD’s main priority has been to hold the
incoming administration accountable on any potential anti-LGBTQ
policies it may try to enforce,” GLAAD said in the video's
description. “From erasing any mentions of LGBTQ Americans from
government websites to deleting LGBTQ people from the upcoming 2020
U.S. Census, Donald Trump and his administration have proven to us
that they are no friends of LGBTQ Americans and in fact are trying to
remove us from the fabric of this nation.”
The 90-second video starts with
candidate Trump at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in
Cleveland.
After Trump tells the crowd, “As your
president I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ
citizens,” GLAAD rubber stamps the pledge “FAKE” and claims
that the administration in its first 100 days has begun “erasing
LGBTQ citizens from the fabric of our nation.”
In that time, the administration has
purged pages related to LGBT rights from the White House website,
dropped a lawsuit against North Carolina's House Bill 2 – which
blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited
transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice –
revoked Obama-era guidelines to public schools protecting transgender
students, removed LGBT seniors from medical surveys and pushed
through the nominations of key cabinet officials opposed to LGBT
rights – including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Health Secretary
Tom Price, Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Education Secretary Betsy
DeVos.
“Even while you're watching this,
Trump continues to handpick more anti-LGBTQ politicians,” GLAAD
states in the video.
“His latest pick has called LGBTQ
Americans an 'evil' that must be 'crushed,'” the group added, a
reference to Tennessee state Senator Mark Green, Trump's pick for
Army Secretary.
Trump marks his 100th day in
office on Saturday.