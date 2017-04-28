Gay GOP Group Log Cabin Republicans is
praising President Donald Trump's first 100 days in the White House.
Trump's hits the 100 day mark on
Saturday.
While most LGBT rights groups have
criticized Trump's record in office, Log Cabin Republican President
Gregory Angelo praised the president's performance, giving him an A-.
“Trump’s first 100 days in office
have been something of a mixed bag in regard to LGBT issues, but that
was to be expected considering his concurrent outreach to
evangelicals and to LGBT voters during his campaign. There has been a
lot of hand-wringing about a number of ‘non-troversies’ over the
past three months – fake news stories about the White House
‘erasing’ gay people from the Census and the White House website,
which were nothing more than fundraising ploys to rile up dejected
LGBT liberals still reeling from Hillary Clinton’s loss,” Angelo
told the Washington
Blade.
Chad Griffin, president of the Human
Rights Campaign, gave Trump a failing grade.
“Since the moment he walked into the
Oval Office, Donald Trump has attacked our progress and undermined
the rights of countless Americans, including LGBTQ people,” Griffin
said. “From his anti-LGBTQ appointees and nominees, to rescinding
protections for transgender students, to his Muslim ban, to his
draconian deportation orders, to now considering a taxpayer-funded
license to discriminate, Donald Trump has broken his promise to be a
president for all Americans.”
Also failing Trump in his first 100
days are Rea Carey of the National LGBTQ Task Force, Mara Keisling of
the National Center for Transgender Equality, Jessica Stern of
Outright Action International and Aisha Moodie-Mills of the Gay &
Lesbian Victory Fund.