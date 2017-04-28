In an interview with a French talk
show, British singer Harry Styles reiterated his support for LGBT
rights.
The 23-year-old Styles is best known as
a member of the boy band One Direction. He is currently promoting
his self-titled debut solo album, expected in May. He'll make his
acting debut in the upcoming war film Dunkirk.
When asked to weigh in on Brexit,
Styles refused to answer, saying that he prefers not to talk about
politics.
The host pointed out that Styles often
talks “in favor of equality of rights, men, women, gay people,
straight people.”
“That's politics,” the host said.
“That doesn't feel like politics to
me,” Styles responded. “Stuff like equality feels much more
fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn't feel like
politics to me.”
