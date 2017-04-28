In an interview with a French talk show, British singer Harry Styles reiterated his support for LGBT rights.

The 23-year-old Styles is best known as a member of the boy band One Direction. He is currently promoting his self-titled debut solo album, expected in May. He'll make his acting debut in the upcoming war film Dunkirk.

When asked to weigh in on Brexit, Styles refused to answer, saying that he prefers not to talk about politics.

The host pointed out that Styles often talks “in favor of equality of rights, men, women, gay people, straight people.”

“That's politics,” the host said.

“That doesn't feel like politics to me,” Styles responded. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn't feel like politics to me.”

