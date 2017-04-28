The Tennessee Senate on Thursday approved a bill that targets the LGBT community by limiting the meanings of certain words.

House Bill 1111 (also known as Senate Bill 1085) would limit “undefined words” to “natural and ordinary” meanings.

“Undefined words shall be given their natural and ordinary meaning,” the law states. “Without forced or subtle construction that would limit or extend the meaning of the language, except when a contrary intention is clearly manifest.”

The Tennessee Equality Project criticized the bill, calling it a “sneaky” attempt at “LGBT erasure.”

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican, echoed their concerns. According to Slatery, terms such as “husband” and “wife” could limit the state's recognition of married gay and lesbian couples.

“Statutes that are related to marriage or to the terms, conditions, benefits, or obligations of marriage could, in some instances, be in conflict with the holding in Obergefell if gender-specific words in those statutes were construed according to the proposed legislation,” Slatery wrote.

GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) are calling on Governor Bill Haslam to veto the bill.