In an interview with Attitude, actor Charlie Carver, the magazine's Bachelor of the Year, reveals his late father was also gay.

Carver, who came out last year, said that his father came out to him when he was 12. He said that he initially resented his father for being gay.

“In the way that sons and fathers can have beef regardless of [sexual] orientation, it was just something where I wanted to be able to define myself, set my own rules, and I felt like I had all of a sudden someone who I was gonna be forced to become, and I didn't wanna be like him,” Carver said.

Carver, who's resume includes roles on Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf and The Leftovers, added that his father showed him that a person is not defined by their sexuality.

“I think he taught me, in the way that he lived his life, that your sexuality doesn't define you,” Carver said. “It's an important part of who you are, but he had such a rich life.”