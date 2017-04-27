Caitlyn Jenner continues her media tour
to promote her memoir The Secrets of My Life.
In several interviews, Jenner was asked
how she reconciles her transgender activism with her support for
Republican candidates, including President Donald Trump, who has
revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools to allow transgender
students to use the bathroom of their choice.
She told CNN's Don Lemon that she does
not regret her decision to vote for Trump.
“As far as LGBT issues, yes, he's
made some mistakes,” Jenner said. “I don't support him in
everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up.”
Trump, she added, is the man “we need
to turn this country around.”
“To have career politicians
constantly, the Clintons, the Bushes, run this country. We need to
get outside that box and shake things up again,” she added.
Appearing on Late Night with Seth
Meyers, Jenner called Trump “toxic” on LGBT issues.
“He's toxic. I would get destroyed
by the media if I did that,” she said of joining Trump for a round
of golf.
Jenner also reiterated that her loyalty
is not with Trump but with the transgender community.
“My loyalty is not with Donald Trump.
My loyalty is not with the Republican Party. My loyalty is with my
community and I will fight for this community,” Jenner said.