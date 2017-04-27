Caitlyn Jenner continues her media tour to promote her memoir The Secrets of My Life.

In several interviews, Jenner was asked how she reconciles her transgender activism with her support for Republican candidates, including President Donald Trump, who has revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

She told CNN's Don Lemon that she does not regret her decision to vote for Trump.

“As far as LGBT issues, yes, he's made some mistakes,” Jenner said. “I don't support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up.”

Trump, she added, is the man “we need to turn this country around.”

“To have career politicians constantly, the Clintons, the Bushes, run this country. We need to get outside that box and shake things up again,” she added.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jenner called Trump “toxic” on LGBT issues.

“He's toxic. I would get destroyed by the media if I did that,” she said of joining Trump for a round of golf.

Jenner also reiterated that her loyalty is not with Trump but with the transgender community.

“My loyalty is not with Donald Trump. My loyalty is not with the Republican Party. My loyalty is with my community and I will fight for this community,” Jenner said.