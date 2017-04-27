Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore on Wednesday announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate.

Moore was ousted from the bench last year after ordering judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell, in which the court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

(Related: AL Supreme Court upholds Roy Moore's suspension.)

“My position has always been God first, family, then country,” Moore said in announcing his anticipated bid. “I know I share the vision of our President Donald Trump to make America great again. … Before we can make America great again, we've got to make America good again.”

Moore is campaigning for the Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions, who was tapped by Trump to lead the Department of Justice. A special Republican primary will be held on August 15, followed by a general election on December 12.

In announcing his campaign, the 70-year-old Moore reiterated his opposition to marriage equality, saying that the Supreme Court had “destroyed … our sacred institution of marriage.”

Moore has previously said that allowing gay couples to marry goes against God, will lead to incest, polygamy and child abuse, and will “destroy” the United States.