Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy
Moore on Wednesday announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate.
Moore was ousted from the bench last
year after ordering judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling in
Obergefell, in which the court found that gay and lesbian
couples have a constitutional right to marry.
(Related: AL
Supreme Court upholds Roy Moore's suspension.)
“My position has always been God
first, family, then country,” Moore said in announcing his
anticipated bid. “I know I share the vision of our President
Donald Trump to make America great again. … Before we can make
America great again, we've got to make America good again.”
Moore is campaigning for the Senate
seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions, who was tapped by Trump to lead
the Department of Justice. A special Republican primary will be held
on August 15, followed by a general election on December 12.
In announcing his campaign, the
70-year-old Moore reiterated his opposition to marriage equality,
saying that the Supreme Court had “destroyed … our sacred
institution of marriage.”
Moore has previously said that allowing
gay couples to marry goes
against God, will lead
to incest, polygamy and child
abuse, and will “destroy”
the United States.