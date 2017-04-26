The partner of the dead victim of last week's shooting in Paris gave an emotional eulogy on Tuesday.

Xavier Jugel é and two other police officers were shot by a lone gunman who opened fire Thursday on the Champs- É lys é es in Paris. Jugel é lost his life, while the others were wounded. Police killed the gunman as he tried to flee the area.

Jugelé's funeral was attended by presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. French President Francois Hollande awarded Jugelé the Chevalier rank of the Legion of Honor, one of the nation's highest honors. “France has lost one of its bravest sons,” Hollande said.

Hollande also led the remembrance ceremony at Paris police headquarters where Jugelé's partner, Etienne Cardiles, spoke.

Cardiles said that he was uncertain whether the “extreme pain” he was feeling would ever end, adding that he was suffering without hate.

“ I returned home that evening without you,” Cardiles said, reliving the night Jugelé died, “with an extreme and profound pain, that maybe, one day, will weaken, I don't know. This pain made me feel as close as ever to your colleagues who are also suffering, as you do too, silently. As I do, silently.”

“ As for me, I'm suffering without hate.”

“ I don't feel hatred Xavier, because it is not like you. Because it does not correspond to anything that made your heart beat, nor why you entered the police force. Because public service, helping others and protecting everyone was part of your education and your convictions. And tolerance, dialogue and patience were your strongest weapons.”

“ You lived like a star, you leave like a star,” he concluded.