Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, a Republican, said Tuesday that he regrets saying that a man wearing a tutu in a bar is partly to blame for getting bullied.

Enzi was asked by a group of students what he and other politicians are doing to improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Wyoming.

“We always say in Wyoming you can be anything you want to be as long as you don't push it in somebody's face,” Enzi replied, according to the Greybull Standard, the student newspaper of the Greybull High School and Middle School where Enzi was speaking.

To illustrate his point, Enzi said that he knows a man who wears a tutu to a bar and cannot understand why he keeps getting in fights.

“Well, he kind of asks for it a little bit. That's the way that he winds up with that kind of problem,” Enzi is quoted as saying by the Greybull Standard.

In a statement given to CNN, Enzi said that he regrets his “poor choice of words” and that his message “was intended specifically to be about promoting respect and tolerance toward each other.”

Max D'Onofrio, a spokesman for Enzi, told CNN that Enzi talked to the students about “how many Wyoming folks take a live-and-let-live approach to life, but we need to be conscious that everyone may not react the same way to differing value and belief systems. He advocates nothing but respect and civil treatment for members of the LGBT community.”