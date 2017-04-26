The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Tuesday announced that it will honor transgender advocates Jazz Jennings and Ruby Corado at its annual Time to THRIVE Conference.

At the 3-day LGBT conference, Jennings, the star of TLC's reality series I Am Jazz, and Corado, founder of the LGBT center Casa Ruby, will receive HRC's Upstander Award.

“Jazz Jennings and Ruby Corado have set powerful examples for LGBTQ young people across this country,” said Vincent Pompei, chair of Time to THRIVE and director of the HRC Foundation’s Youth Well-Being Project. “Jazz’s visibility has helped shatter stereotypes, open hearts, and demonstrate the power of authenticity to youth and adults alike. Ruby’s tireless commitment to empowering LGBTQ youth has literally saved lives and allowed more young people to pursue their dreams. As we join together with hundreds of youth-serving professionals at Time to THRIVE, we are privileged to welcome and honor these extraordinary advocates with our Upstander Award.”

Now 16, Jennings first came out publicly at the age of six in a 20/20 interview with Barbara Walters.

Corado, who fled El Salvador's civil war at the age of 16, is the founder of Casa Ruby, the capital's only bilingual LGBT community center.

Other guests at the conference, which opens Friday in Washington, D.C., include Senator Al Franken and journalist Katie Couric.