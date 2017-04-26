DJ and producer Zeke Thomas has
revealed that he was raped.
The 28-year-old Thomas told Good
Morning America's Robin Roberts that he was raped twice, once
when he was 12, then again last year.
“Being gay, being African-American,
it's definitely something that I never imagined would happen to me,”
said
Thomas, the son of NBC legend Isiah Thomas.
“At first I didn't realize what had
happened, what had transpired. I knew that it was wrong. I knew
that I did not want it. I did not seek it out,” he said of the
first incident. “I hadn't let my family know until much later that
this had happened.”
“I really felt that my manhood had
been taken from me,” he said of last year's incident, adding that
he regretted not pressing charges.
Thomas appears in a
new PSA released Tuesday by the National Sexual Violence Resource
Center (NSVRC) for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“I'm encouraging more victims to come
forward,” he said of his role as an NSVRC ambassador.