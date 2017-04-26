DJ and producer Zeke Thomas has revealed that he was raped.

The 28-year-old Thomas told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that he was raped twice, once when he was 12, then again last year.

“Being gay, being African-American, it's definitely something that I never imagined would happen to me,” said Thomas, the son of NBC legend Isiah Thomas.

“At first I didn't realize what had happened, what had transpired. I knew that it was wrong. I knew that I did not want it. I did not seek it out,” he said of the first incident. “I hadn't let my family know until much later that this had happened.”

“I really felt that my manhood had been taken from me,” he said of last year's incident, adding that he regretted not pressing charges.

Thomas appears in a new PSA released Tuesday by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“I'm encouraging more victims to come forward,” he said of his role as an NSVRC ambassador.