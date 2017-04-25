National Organization for Marriage (NOM) President Brian Brown said Friday that his group is working to alter the makeup of the Supreme Court to reverse marriage equality.

The group has in the past criticized LGBT activists for turning to the courts to achieve their goals, especially on the issue of equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples. Prior to the Supreme Court's groundbreaking 2015 Obergefell ruling, Brown would often frown on rulings striking down state bans, describing them as “judicial activism.”

In a fundraising email to supporters, Brown said that it needed money to maintain its monitoring of the high court.

“Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, said yesterday that he expects there will be another vacancy on the Supreme Court as soon as this summer,” Brown wrote. “Other sources have said the same thing in recent weeks. That means that we need to be ready at a moment’s notice to spring into action to urge the appointment of a strong constitutionalist to the Court, someone who will have the courage to vote to reverse the illegitimate, anti-constitutional Obergefell ruling that redefined marriage.”

Brown added that without a cash infusion it would be unable to fight for “legislation to protect the religious liberty rights of people of faith,” forced to cut back on its “public education and grassroots mobilization efforts” and pushed to “take a pass on participating in critical court cases on key issues including gender and religious liberty.”

When President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Brown said that his confirmation would be “the first step on the path” to transforming the court and reversing Obergefell.