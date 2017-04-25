Out singer Elton John won't return to the stage until June due to an illness that forced him to be hospitalized in Britain.

John, 70, reportedly became “violently ill” on his flight home from Chile, where he had wrapped a South American tour. He spent two nights in intensive care and is expected to make a full recovery.

Performances of The Million Dollar Piano, John's ongoing show at Caesars Palace, for April and May have been canceled, as was a scheduled performance in Bakersfield, California on May 6.

John, who was released from the hospital on Saturday, is “comfortably resting at home per doctor's advice.”

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” John said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

John and husband David Furnish are raising two boys.