Out singer Elton John won't return to
the stage until June due to an illness that forced him to be
hospitalized in Britain.
John, 70, reportedly became “violently
ill” on his flight home from Chile, where he had wrapped a South
American tour. He spent two nights in intensive care and is expected
to make a full recovery.
Performances of The Million Dollar
Piano, John's ongoing show at Caesars Palace, for April and May
have been canceled, as was a scheduled performance in Bakersfield,
California on May 6.
John, who was released from the
hospital on Saturday, is “comfortably resting at home per doctor's
advice.”
“I am so fortunate to have the most
incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,”
John said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical
team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”
John and husband David Furnish are
raising two boys.