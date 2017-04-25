The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday announced that they would play host to their fifth annual LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 9.

The night will also feature the official 2017 LA Pride kickoff party. Los Angeles' annual LGBT Pride festival and parade will held on June10-11.

Golden Globe Award winning actor Matt Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story) and Brian Pendleton, the founder of #ResistMarch, will each throw a ceremonial first pitch as the Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Other guests include actors Noah Galvin (The Real O'Neals) and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), MLB Vice President & Special Assistant to the Commissioner Billy Bean, and Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo. Katami and Zarrillo successfully challenged California's Proposition 8, the voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union.

Actress Dot Marie Jones (Glee) will perform the national anthem.

“We are once again proud to work with so many incredible partners for our fifth annual LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium,” said Dodgers’ Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen. “We are especially excited to partner with LA Pride for the first time ever. The Dodgers, with a proud history of diversity, recognize the value of an inclusive environment.”

A special event ticket package starting at $48 includes a ticket to the game along with an exclusive Dodgers' LGBT Night t-shirt.