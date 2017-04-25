The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday
announced that they would play host to their fifth annual LGBT Night
at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 9.
The night will also feature the
official 2017 LA Pride kickoff party. Los Angeles' annual LGBT Pride
festival and parade will held on June10-11.
Golden Globe Award winning actor Matt
Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story) and Brian
Pendleton, the founder of #ResistMarch, will each throw a ceremonial
first pitch as the Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds.
Other guests include actors Noah Galvin
(The Real O'Neals) and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), MLB
Vice President & Special Assistant to the Commissioner Billy
Bean, and Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo. Katami and Zarrillo
successfully challenged California's Proposition 8, the
voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a
heterosexual union.
Actress Dot Marie Jones (Glee)
will perform the national anthem.
“We are once again proud to work with
so many incredible partners for our fifth annual LGBT Night at Dodger
Stadium,” said Dodgers’ Executive Vice President and Chief
Marketing Officer Lon Rosen. “We are especially excited to partner
with LA Pride for the first time ever. The Dodgers, with a proud
history of diversity, recognize the value of an inclusive
environment.”
A special
event ticket package starting at $48 includes a ticket to the
game along with an exclusive Dodgers' LGBT Night t-shirt.