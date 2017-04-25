In a new interview with the AP to
promote her new memoir, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner said that the
Republican Party has disappointed her.
Jenner's The Secrets of My Life
arrives on store shelves Tuesday.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner “100% behind gay marriage;” Won't play golf with Trump.)
When asked about her politics, Jenner,
in one thought, assailed the Republican Party and suggested its
policies were better for Americans.
“I've gotten criticized because I
come from a more conservative Republican side,” Jenner
said. “But my loyalties are not with the Republican Party. My
loyalties are not with Donald Trump. My loyalties are with my
community, and to make it better.”
“You know, yeah, I believe more in
the Republican side of it, because I believe … you know, limited
government – I don't want the government in everything. I like
lower taxes. I like a thriving economy. I like everybody working.
And you have a better chance – although the Republican Party has
very disappointed me over the years. And so, yeah, I lean that way.”
She added that she was “fighting”
for equality for her community.
It should be noted that Republican
lawmakers strongly oppose transgender rights and that the Trump
administration has abandoned Obama-era efforts to protect transgender
people, including revoking guidance to public schools to allow
transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.