Alaska Thunderfuck and Michelle Visage are set to appear in an upcoming film about the life of gay porn star Joey Stefano.

According to Dazed, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle will play a television host, while RuPaul Drag Race: All Stars season 2 winner Alaska will take on the role of a make-up artist who played in the band Johnny Depp Clones with Chi Chi LaRue and Chris Green.

The film is based on the 1996 biography by Charles Isherwood that chronicles Stefano's rise to fame and sudden death by overdose, Wonder Bread and Ecstasy: The Life and Death of Joey Stefano. Born Nicholas Anthony Iacona, Jr., Stefano grew up in the Philadelphia area. After the death of his father of colon cancer, Stefano, then 15, began using drugs. After a stint in rehab, he headed to Los Angeles, where, after meeting adult film director Chi Chi LaRue, his porn career, which includes 58 films, soared.

In 1992, he appeared in Madonna's book Sex, and later in two of her music videos.

Shortly after Stefano discussed an alleged series of “dates” with David Geffen in an interview with Rick X, Geffen announced that he was gay in 1990.

According to his sister Linda, Stefano's family was unaware of his porn career.

In 1990, he was diagnosed HIV positive, and four years later he was found in a motel room in Hollywood dead from an overdose. He was 26.

Stefano's life was also the subject of a second biography, Joey Stefano: The Life, Loves & Legacy of the Prince of Passion, and a one-may play, Homme Fatale: The Fast Life and Slow Death of Joey Stefano.