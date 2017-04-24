Alaska Thunderfuck and Michelle Visage
are set to appear in an upcoming film about the life of gay porn star
Joey Stefano.
According to Dazed,
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle will play a television host,
while RuPaul Drag Race: All Stars season 2 winner Alaska will
take on the role of a make-up artist who played in the band Johnny
Depp Clones with Chi Chi LaRue and Chris Green.
The film is based on the 1996 biography
by Charles Isherwood that chronicles Stefano's rise to fame and
sudden death by overdose, Wonder Bread and Ecstasy: The Life and
Death of Joey Stefano. Born Nicholas Anthony Iacona, Jr.,
Stefano grew up in the Philadelphia area. After the death of his
father of colon cancer, Stefano, then 15, began using drugs. After a
stint in rehab, he headed to Los Angeles, where, after meeting adult
film director Chi Chi LaRue, his porn career, which includes 58
films, soared.
In 1992, he appeared in Madonna's book
Sex, and later in two of her
music videos.
Shortly after
Stefano discussed an alleged series of “dates” with David Geffen
in an interview with Rick X, Geffen announced that he was gay in
1990.
According to his
sister Linda, Stefano's family was unaware of his porn career.
In 1990, he was
diagnosed HIV positive, and four years later he was found in a motel
room in Hollywood dead from an overdose. He was 26.
Stefano's
life was also the subject of a second biography, Joey
Stefano: The Life, Loves & Legacy of the Prince of Passion,
and a one-may play, Homme Fatale: The Fast Life and Slow
Death of Joey Stefano.