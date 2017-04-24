Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are depicted sharing a passionate kiss in graffiti on the streets of Barcelona.

Ronaldo and Messi play for rival teams Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, which met at Sunday's Classico.

According to several outlets, the work, titled Love is Blind, was created by Italian artist tvboy. It shows Messi tiptoeing and holding a rose as the two men share a passionate smooch. The artwork adorns a bus shelter located in Barcelona's busy Passeig de Gracia.

“It is a comic way of showing so much rivalry that exists between the two teams and the two players,” one commenter is quoted as saying by Reuters.

(Related: Cristiano Ronaldo says Koke called him faggot during soccer match.)