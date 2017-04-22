One of the victims of Thursday's shooting in Paris was gay.

Xavier Jugel é and two other police officers were shot by a lone gunman who opened fire on the Champs- É lys é es in Paris. Jugel é lost his life, while the others were wounded. Police killed the gunman as he tried to flee the area.

According to The New York Times , Jugelé was an active member of Flag!, which represents LGBT police officers.

Jugelé was also among the police officers who responded to a 2015 attack on the Bataclan, where 89 people lost their lives as three gunmen stormed the concert hall near Paris' gay-friendly Le Marais. ISIS claimed responsibility for the killings.

“ He was a simple man who loved his job.” Flag! President Micka ë l Bucheron told the Times . “He was really committed to the LGBT cause.”