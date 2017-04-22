One of the victims of Thursday's
shooting in Paris was gay.
Xavier Jugelé
and two other police officers were shot by a lone gunman who opened
fire on the Champs-Élysées
in Paris. Jugelé
lost his life, while the others were wounded. Police killed the
gunman as he tried to flee the area.
According
to The New York Times,
Jugelé was an active member of Flag!,
which represents LGBT police officers.
Jugelé
was also among the police officers who responded to a 2015 attack on
the Bataclan, where 89 people lost their lives as three gunmen
stormed the concert hall near Paris' gay-friendly Le Marais. ISIS
claimed responsibility for the killings.
“He
was a simple man who loved his job.” Flag! President Mickaël
Bucheron told the Times.
“He was really committed to the LGBT cause.”
ISIS
has also claimed responsibility for Thursday's shooting.