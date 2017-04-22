One of the victims of Thursday's shooting in Paris was gay.

Xavier Jugelé and two other police officers were shot by a lone gunman who opened fire on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Jugelé lost his life, while the others were wounded. Police killed the gunman as he tried to flee the area.

According to The New York Times, Jugelé was an active member of Flag!, which represents LGBT police officers.

Jugelé was also among the police officers who responded to a 2015 attack on the Bataclan, where 89 people lost their lives as three gunmen stormed the concert hall near Paris' gay-friendly Le Marais. ISIS claimed responsibility for the killings.

He was a simple man who loved his job.” Flag! President Mickaël Bucheron told the Times. “He was really committed to the LGBT cause.”

ISIS has also claimed responsibility for Thursday's shooting.