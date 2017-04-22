Portugal. The Man is the latest group to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

Portugal. The Man is made up of John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O'Quin, Jason Sechrist and Eric Howk. Gourley and Carothers met and started playing music together while attending high school in Alaska.

“What's up? We are Portugal. The Man. And we are proud to stand with the Human Rights Campaign,” says Carothers in an Instagram video.

“We believe in equality for all,” adds Howk.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.