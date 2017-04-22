Portugal. The Man is the latest group
to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's
website states.
Portugal. The Man is made up of John
Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O'Quin, Jason Sechrist and Eric Howk.
Gourley and Carothers met and started playing music together while
attending high school in Alaska.
“What's up? We are Portugal. The
Man. And we are proud to stand with the Human Rights Campaign,”
says Carothers in an
Instagram video.
“We believe in equality for all,”
adds Howk.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie,
MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine,
Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal
Collective.